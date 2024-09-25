Engine Capital Urges Dye & Durham Board To Commit To Hold 2024 AGM Before Year-End

(RTTNews) - Engine Capital LP, which owns approximately 7.1% of Dye & Durham Limited's (DND.TO) outstanding shares, issued a statement following Dye & Durham's rescheduling of a Special Meeting of Shareholders to December 10, 2024, less than two weeks before the date Dye & Durham has historically held its annual general meetings.

"While we would have preferred the Special Meeting to have been held in a timely manner, in light of the significant delay and redundant cost that would be borne by shareholders, we no longer find the Special Meeting necessary or advisable. Since the company holds its AGM each December, we believe the company should proceed with historical practices rather than hold two separate meetings in a short period of time and push this year's AGM past 2024, which would violate TSX rules," Engine Capital LP said.

Engine said, if Dye & Durham schedules 2024 AGM in December per its usual practices, Engine will withdraw request for a Special Meeting and instead seek Board changes at the AGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.