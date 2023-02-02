Engine Capital Cuts Stake in SciPlay (SCPL)

Fintel reports that Engine Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of SciPlay Corp (SCPL). This represents 3.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 3, 2022 they reported 1.35MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SciPlay is $16.55. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77.

The projected annual revenue for SciPlay is $721MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 69.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in SciPlay. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SCPL is 0.1731%, a decrease of 12.1892%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 22,968K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company holds 1,471,246 shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346,246 shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 1,419,532 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724,338 shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 1,323,087 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793,078 shares, representing a decrease of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,176,923 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002,738 shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 1,038,222 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413,298 shares, representing an increase of 60.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Sciplay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

