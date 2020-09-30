Engie welcomes Veolia's revised bid for Suez stake, requests extra time

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French utility Engie ENGIE.PA on Wednesday said its board of directors had welcomed a revised bid from waste and water management company Veolia VIE.PA for its stake in Suez, but requested an extension of the offer period until Oct. 5.

Veolia's new 3.4 billion euro ($3.98 billion) offer for the 29.9% of Suez held by Engie is due to expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Engie said in a statement that the price and social guarantees outlined under the sweetened offer were suitable, but added it wanted a formalised commitment from Veolia not to launch a hostile takeover bid for Suez.

Veolia said earlier on Wednesday that it aimed to keep any negotiations over a full takever bid friendly. Suez has rebuffed Veolia's overtures so far.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sarah White, Editing by Michel Rose)

