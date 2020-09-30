VIE

Engie welcomes Veolia's revised bid for Suez stake, requests extra time

French utility Engie on Wednesday said its board of directors had welcomed a revised bid from waste and water management company Veolia for its stake in Suez, but requested an extension of the offer period until Oct. 5.

Veolia's new 3.4 billion euro ($3.98 billion) offer for the 29.9% of Suez held by Engie is due to expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Engie said in a statement that the price and social guarantees outlined under the sweetened offer were suitable, but added it wanted a formalised commitment from Veolia not to launch a hostile takeover bid for Suez.

Veolia said earlier on Wednesday that it aimed to keep any negotiations over a full takever bid friendly. Suez has rebuffed Veolia's overtures so far.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

