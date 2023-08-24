Engie to acquire Texas-based power storage firm Broad Reach Power

Aug 24 (Reuters) - France's Engie ENGIE.PA on Thursday said it is acquiring full ownership of Broad Reach Power, a power storage company based in Houston, Texas, as it seeks to expand its global battery infrastructure.

The deal signed with private equity firms EnCap and Apollo involves the purchase of operating assets with a capacity of 350 megawatt while projects equivalent to 880 megawatt are currently under construction and another 1.7 gigawatt in advanced project stage, Engie said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year. Financials were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.