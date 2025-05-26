Is ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is one of 106 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENGIY's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ENGIY has gained about 36.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Exelon (EXC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

In Exelon's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.5% this year, meaning that ENGIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Exelon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENGIE - Sponsored ADR and Exelon as they could maintain their solid performance.

