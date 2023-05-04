News & Insights

Markets

Engie should not pay Luxembourg back taxes, EU court adviser says

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

May 04, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility Engie ENGIE.PA should not pay 120 million euros ($133 million) in Luxembourg back taxes as ordered by EU competition authorities, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"The (European) Commission erred in finding that Luxembourg had granted unlawful State aid to the Engie group in the form of tax advantages," Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Juliane Kokott said.

"First, national law alone constitutes the reference framework and, second, only manifestly incorrect tax rulings under that national law may constitute a selective advantage," she said.

The cases are C-451/21 P Luxembourg v Commission and C-454/21 P Engie Global LNG Holding and others v Commission.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.