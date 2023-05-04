Engie should not pay Luxembourg back taxes, EU court adviser says

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility Engie ENGIE.PA should not pay 120 million euros ($133 million) in Luxembourg back taxes as ordered by EU competition authorities, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"The (European) Commission erred in finding that Luxembourg had granted unlawful State aid to the Engie group in the form of tax advantages," Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) Juliane Kokott said.

"First, national law alone constitutes the reference framework and, second, only manifestly incorrect tax rulings under that national law may constitute a selective advantage," she said.

The cases are C-451/21 P Luxembourg v Commission and C-454/21 P Engie Global LNG Holding and others v Commission.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam;)

