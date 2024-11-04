ENGIE Reaches 500 MW Battery Storage Milestone

Engie SA (FR:ENGI) has released an update.

ENGIE SA has reached a significant milestone with 500 MW of battery storage capacity across Europe, following the selection of its 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System project in Belgium’s Capacity Remuneration Mechanism auction. This development underscores ENGIE’s commitment to enhancing energy reliability and supports the transition towards renewable energy sources, as the company aims for 10 GW of battery capacity worldwide by 2030.

