Engie raises annual targets after increase in Q3 earnings

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French energy company Engie ENGIE.PAannounced an upward revision of its annual objectives on Tuesday after posting improved earnings for the first nine months of 2023, mainly due to its energy management activities.

The company said in a press release that it was now targeting a net recurring income group share between 5.1 and 5.7 billion euros ($5.46-$6.10 billion), compared to the 4.7 to 5.3 billion euros previously announced.

Engie also recorded nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)excluding nuclear of 8 billion euros, up 27.4%, a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 11.9 billion euros, up 12%, and a turnover of 62 billion euros, down 10.9%.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.