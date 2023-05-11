ENGIE Q1 EBIT Ex. Nuclear Up 28.8% On Organic Basis; Revenue Up 14.2%

(RTTNews) - ENGIE (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) reported that its first quarter EBITDA was at 5.4 billion euros, up 16.9% on a gross basis and up 16.2% on an organic basis. EBITDA ex. Nuclear was at 4.8 billion euros, up 22.8% on a gross basis and up 21.9% on an organic basis. EBIT ex. Nuclear was at 3.8 billion euros, up 29.8% on a gross basis and up 28.8% on an organic basis.

First quarter revenue was at 29.2 billion euros, up 14.0% on a gross basis and 14.2% on an organic basis.

Net financial debt stood at 22.6 billion euros, down 1.4 billion euros compared to 31 December 2022.

ENGIE stated that its fiscal 2023 guidance is maintained. The Net Recurring Income group share is expected to be in the upper end of the range of 3.4 to 4.0 billion euros. EBIT excluding Nuclear is expected to be in the top end of the indicative range of 6.6 to 7.6 billion euros.

