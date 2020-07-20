ENGIE Invests In Energy Data Management Company Energyworx

(RTTNews) - Energyworx, a cloud-based Energy Data Management solutions provider, announced Monday a strategic investment by French natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK), through its venture capital arm ENGIE New Ventures.

Privately held Energyworx, based in the United States and the Netherlands, said it will use the investment from ENGIE New Ventures to scale and accelerate international growth.

The Software-as-a-Service or SaaS-based Energy Data Management platform supports utility companies with the energy transition. It enables top US and European energy companies to unlock valuable insights in their massive granular supply, demand and contextual energy data sets.

With the latest investment, ENGIE joins a new round of funding for Energyworx, along with EDP through its venture capital arm EDP Ventures, and SET Ventures.

