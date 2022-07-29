Engie H1 Profit Surges, Maintains FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK), a French energy provider, reported Friday that its first-half net income Group share surged to 5.0 billion euros from 2.3 billion euros a year ago.

Net recurring income Group share was 3.2 billion euros, compared to 1.3 euros per share last year.

EBIT was 5.3 billion euros, up 75.3 percent on a gross basis and up 73.1 percent on an organic basis. EBITDA of 7.5 billion euros was up 44.3 percent on a gross basis and up 43.2 percent on an organic basis.

Revenue climbed 72.3 percent to 43.2 billion euros from last year's 25 billion euros. Revenues went up was up 71.3 percent on an organic basis.

Further, the company maintained fiscal 2022 outlook citing the current environment that remains marked by uncertainty.

Net recurring income Group share or NRIgs is still expected to be in the range of 3.8 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros, based on indicative EBITDA range of 11.7 billion euros to 12.7 billion euros and EBIT range of 7.0 billion euros to 8.0 billion euros.

