ENGIE H1 Net Income Rises; Confirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - ENGIE reported first half net income group share of 2.9 billion euros compared to 1.9 billion euros, prior year, an improvement mainly due to lower impact of the commodity contracts mark-to-market. Earnings per share was 1.16 euros compared to 0.78 euros. Net recurring income group share amounted to 3.1 billion euros compared to 3.8 billion euros, last year. EBIT excluding Nuclear ws at 5.1 billion euros, an organic decrease of 6.4%.

First half revenues increased to 38.07 billion euros from 37.52 billion euros, previous year. Revenue was up 1.4% on a gross basis and up 2.9% on an organic basis.

The Group confirmed its 2025 guidance. Net Recurring Income group share is projected in a range of 4.4-5.0 billion euros, with EBIT excluding nuclear in an indicative range of 8.0-9.0 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.