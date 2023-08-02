Engie (ENGQF) Price Target Increased by 9.45% to 20.25

The average one-year price target for Engie (OTC:ENGQF) has been revised to 20.25 / share. This is an increase of 9.45% from the prior estimate of 18.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.07 to a high of 24.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.10% from the latest reported closing price of 16.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGQF is 0.43%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.02% to 339,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 31,252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing an increase of 87.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 718.41% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 16,186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,229K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 24.12% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 15,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 14,339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,910K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 29.41% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 13,744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,102K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

