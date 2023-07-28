Engie earnings slow to 2.9 billion in Q2, as markets calm

By America Hernandez

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French energy company EngieENGIE.PA reported a slowdown in second-quarter earnings, reflecting slightly less volatile energy markets after a mild winter.

The company said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding nuclear, were 2.9 billion euros. That's down from 3.8 billion euros in the first quarter, but higher than 1.8 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022, when nuclear was still included in financial reporting.

"These are still good conditions, we benefitted from prices that were favourable even after hedging" for the energy management, trading and optimization business, said CFO Pierre-François Riolacci.

Riolacci added that these business segments would bring in less cash in the second half of 2023, but that this was expected given the company usually earns more in H1 during heating season, when it supplies larger volumes of natural gas to clients.

Engie said its net recurring income this year would take a 4.4 billion euro hit before tax, due to non-recurring charges related to a transfer of nuclear waste liablities as part of an agreement with the Belgian government to extend the lives of the Tihange 3 and Doel 4 nuclear reactors via a joint venture. That agreement was finalised on July 21.

Net recurring income came in at 4 billion euros for the half-year. That's up from 3.2 billion euros for the first half of 2022.

Engie had set itself a higher annual target in June of net current group share income between 4.7 million and 5.3 million euros, with an EBIT target between 8.5 million and 9.5 million euros excluding nuclear. It said it is on track to meet both.

