Engie Chile's CEO Leveque resigns

July 18 (Reuters) - Power company Engie Energia Chile ECL.SN said on Monday that chief executive Axel Leveque has tendered his resignation, which will be effective September 30.

Leveque has been CEO of the local unit of France's Engie SA ENGIE.PA since 2014. He will be replaced by Rosaline Corinthien, currently CEO of Engie France Renewables, the company said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

