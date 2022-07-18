Engie Chile's CEO Leveque resigns

US Markets
Power company Engie Energia Chile said on Monday that chief executive Axel Leveque has tendered his resignation, which will be effective September 30.

Leveque has been CEO of the local unit of France's Engie SA ENGIE.PA since 2014. He will be replaced by Rosaline Corinthien, currently CEO of Engie France Renewables, the company said in a securities filing.

