Engie Chile turns to LNG spot market as supply dwindles

SANTIAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Engie Energia Chile ECL.SN on Friday warned it would have to turn to spot markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG), used to generate electricity, after it could not secure shipments expected from TotalEnergies TTEF.PA.

The local unit of France's Engie SA ENGIE.PA said in a statement said the tight supplies were due to global pressures on the fuel market.

Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year amid curbed supply from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions place upon Moscow.

Engie's Chile unit said it would now need to buy LNG on the spot market to meet commitments to clients. It said it could not currently estimate the impact on next year's earnings.

Regarding a contract linked to four expected LNG shipments, it said talks to date "have not prospered." For 2023, the firm has only secured the shipments of three cargoes related to a second contract, it added.

