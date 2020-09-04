Engie chairman says Veolia bid for its Suez stake not high enough

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French water and waste management company Veolia VIE.PA's bid for a stake in rival Suez SEVI.PA held by utility Engie ENGIE.PA at 15.50 euros a share is not high enough, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on Friday.

"It's not where it should be," Clamadieu told BFM Business TV.

Veolia last Sunday offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.43 billion) for 29.9% of Suez held by Engie as a prelude to launching a full takeover.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

