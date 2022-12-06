Engie CEO says France fell behind in wind power rollout

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 06, 2022 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - France fell behind in rolling out wind farms despite vast resources, the chief executive of Engie ENGIE.PA, one of the country's main power and gas suppliers, said on Tuesday.

"We have the second-largest European resources in terms of offshore wind in France and we have almost nothing today that generates power (with this wind)," said Catherine MacGregor at a parliamentary hearing in Paris.

She added that had France rolled out renewable energy more efficiently, the country would have more leeway today as it faces a major energy crisis which, according to the grid operator, could lead to shortages this winter.

