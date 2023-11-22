Engie CEO fears decline in electricity market competition

Refiles to correct day of week

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The recent deal on new regulation for French nuclear power is expected to make electricity more expensive and risks strengthening EDF's dominant position in the French market, power group Engie ENGIE.PA said on Wednesday.

Vigilance will be needed to ensure EDF's producer and supplier activities are strictly separated, Engie added.

The company is the second largest electricity supplier in the country behind state-owned EDF.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet)

