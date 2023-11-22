News & Insights

Engie CEO fears decline in electricity market competition

November 22, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The recent deal on new regulation for French nuclear power is expected to make electricity more expensive and risks strengthening EDF's dominant position in the French market, power group Engie ENGIE.PA said on Wednesday.

Vigilance will be needed to ensure EDF's producer and supplier activities are strictly separated, Engie added.

The company is the second largest electricity supplier in the country behind state-owned EDF.

