Engie buys 6GW renewables pipeline in U.S.

Removes redundant word in headline

Oct 27 (Reuters) - France's Engie ENGIE.PA said on Thursday it had acquired projects currently under development worth 6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity to speed up the development of its green energy portfolio in North America.

Engie North America has bought 33 early to late-stage projects from Belltown Power U.S., the company said in a statement, including 2.7 GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6 GW of stand-alone battery storage.

"The 3.3 GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience," head of Engie North America Dave Carroll said.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.