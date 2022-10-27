US Markets

Engie buys 6GW renewables pipeline in U.S.

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's Engie said on Thursday it had acquired projects currently under development worth 6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity to speed up the development of its green energy portfolio in North America.

Removes redundant word in headline

Oct 27 (Reuters) - France's Engie ENGIE.PA said on Thursday it had acquired projects currently under development worth 6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity to speed up the development of its green energy portfolio in North America.

Engie North America has bought 33 early to late-stage projects from Belltown Power U.S., the company said in a statement, including 2.7 GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6 GW of stand-alone battery storage.

"The 3.3 GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience," head of Engie North America Dave Carroll said.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular