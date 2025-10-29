Is ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ENGIE BRASL EGA is one of 109 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ENGIE BRASL EGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGIEY's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EGIEY has returned about 29.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 19.4%. This means that ENGIE BRASL EGA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Telecom Italia (TIIAY). The stock is up 140.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Telecom Italia's current year EPS has increased 60% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ENGIE BRASL EGA belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.1% this year, meaning that EGIEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Telecom Italia, however, belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved +24.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on ENGIE BRASL EGA and Telecom Italia as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

