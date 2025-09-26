Is ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ENGIE BRASL EGA (EGIEY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ENGIE BRASL EGA is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENGIE BRASL EGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGIEY's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EGIEY has moved about 29.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 13.3% on average. This means that ENGIE BRASL EGA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Iberdrola S.A. (IBDRY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.1%.

In Iberdrola S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ENGIE BRASL EGA belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.3% this year, meaning that EGIEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Iberdrola S.A. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on ENGIE BRASL EGA and Iberdrola S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

