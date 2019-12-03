US Markets

Engie Brasil wants to buy remaining stake in TAG -CEO

Contributor
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Published

The Chief Executive Officer of Engie's Brazilian subsidiary said the French company group wants to acquire the 10% stake still owned by state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA in the natural gas pipeline company TAG.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of Engie's Brazilian subsidiary said the French company group wants to acquire the 10% stake still owned by state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA in the natural gas pipeline company TAG.

Mauricio Bahr told reporters in Rio de Janeiro the TAG investors group led by Engie will enter in talks to acquire the stake in the first half of 2020, as stated by the contract with Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA.

Bahr said Engie has the right to acquire between 6.5% to 7% of the 10% stake still owned in TAG by Petrobras. Engie and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) acquired TAG for $8.6 billion last April.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular