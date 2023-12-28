News & Insights

Engie Brasil sells 15% stake in gas pipeline firm TAG to CDPQ

December 28, 2023 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil EGIE3.SAsaid on Thursday it hasreached a deal to sell a 15% stake in natural gas pipeline firm TAG to Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) for 3.1 billion reais ($641 million).

After the deal's conclusion, CDPQ will raise its stake in TAG to 50%, while Engie Brasil will own 17.5% and its French parent company will hold the rest, giving it an indirect 50% stake.

In 2019, Engie and CDPQ jointly acquired a 90% stake in TAG from state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA for about $8.6 billion, purchasing the remainder the following year.

TAG owns and operates a large part of Brazil's natural gas pipelines with some 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) over 10 states in Brazil.

