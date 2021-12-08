US Markets

Engie Brasil gets $265 mln in BNDES financing for wind farm

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Engie Brasil has signed 1.47 billion reais ($265.5 million) in financing with Brazil's national development bank BNDES for its Santo Agostinho wind farm, the power company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil EGIE3.SA has signed 1.47 billion reais ($265.5 million) in financing with Brazil's national development bank BNDES for its Santo Agostinho wind farm, the power company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Engie said in January it contracted with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA SGREN.MC to supply turbines for the first stage of the wind farm complex in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte, in which it expects to invest to invest 2.2 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5362 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular