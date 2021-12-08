Engie Brasil gets $265 mln in BNDES financing for wind farm

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil EGIE3.SA has signed 1.47 billion reais ($265.5 million) in financing with Brazil's national development bank BNDES for its Santo Agostinho wind farm, the power company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Engie said in January it contracted with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA SGREN.MC to supply turbines for the first stage of the wind farm complex in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte, in which it expects to invest to invest 2.2 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5362 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

