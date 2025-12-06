Engie Brasil Energia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (EGIEY) Price Target Decreased by 31.07% to 5.46

The average one-year price target for Engie Brasil Energia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EGIEY) has been revised to $5.46 / share. This is a decrease of 31.07% from the prior estimate of $7.92 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $6.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.13% from the latest reported closing price of $8.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGIEY is 0.00%, an increase of 536.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.06% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 142.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGIEY by 64.30% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGIEY by 86.54% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares.

