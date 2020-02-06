Engie board confirms CEO Isabelle Kocher's ouster

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The board of directors of French energy group Engie said on Thursday it had decided against renewing Isabelle Kocher as chief executive, confirming a Reuters report. Kocher's tenure was due to end in May The board asked Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu to find the group's next leader, the statement said. General Secretary Claire Waysand was appointed interim chief executive officer. To ensure the transition, operational management will be handled collectively by Chief Operating Officer Paulo Almirante, Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann and Waysand. Kocher became the only female boss of a major French company four years ago, but her tenure was overshadowed by an early tussle over whether she would also take the chairmanship and management disagreements over strategy. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ENGIE KOCHER/BOARD (URGENT)

