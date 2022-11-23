US Markets
GOOGL

ENGIE and Google strike power purchase agreement for Scotland's Moray West offshore wind development project

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

November 23, 2022 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French energy company ENGIE ENGIE.PA and technology giant Google GOOGL.O said they had agreed to undertake a 12-year 100 MW corporate power purchase agreement to support Scotland's Moray West offshore wind development project.

As part of this deal, ENGIE will provide Google with more than 5 TWh of green power from Moray West, which is an offshore wind farm project of nearly 900 MW that is due to begin generating power from 2025.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR Renewables EDP.LS and ENGIE, which is dedicated to offshore wind projects.

"This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we'll be running on at or near 90% carbon-free energy in 2025," said Google EMEA president Matt Brittin.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.