Engie and Belgium to negotiate potential extension of two nuclear units

Contributor
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BART BIESEMANS

Engie and Belgium have set a framework to negotiate the potential extension of two nuclear units, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, the French company said on Friday.

Engie subsidiary Electrabel and the Belgian state have signed a "non-binding letter of intent" and intend to negotiate and agree a binding legal agreement by 31 December 2022.

