Engie and Belgium to negotiate potential extension of two nuclear units

July 22 (Reuters) - Engie ENGIE.PA and Belgium have set a framework to negotiate the potential extension of two nuclear units, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, the French company said on Friday.

Engie subsidiary Electrabel and the Belgian state have signed a "non-binding letter of intent" and intend to negotiate and agree a binding legal agreement by 31 December 2022.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.