Engie, Air France and CMA-CGM to launch renewable and low-carbon fuel platform

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 25, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - French energy provider Engie ENGIE.PA said it was it was partnering with Air France and CMA CGM to develop "the world’s first renewable gas production unit based on pyrogasification and methanation technologies for sea transport" in Le Havre, France.

