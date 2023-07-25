Engie, Air France and CMA-CGM to launch renewable and low-carbon fuel platform

July 25 (Reuters) - French energy provider Engie ENGIE.PA said it was it was partnering with Air France and CMA CGM to develop "the world’s first renewable gas production unit based on pyrogasification and methanation technologies for sea transport" in Le Havre, France.

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.