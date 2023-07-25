News & Insights

Engie, Air France and CMA-CGM partner on renewable industrial fuels

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 25, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - French energy provider Engie ENGIE.PA said on Tuesday it was partnering with Air France and CMA CGM on two projects to develop alternative industrial fuels, contributing to France's transition to green energy.

Haropa Port, France’s leading port complex, has allocated 24 hectares of land to Engie to develop the projects, the company wrote in a statement.

Engie and Marseille-based transporter CMA-CGM are working together on the Salamandre project to produce renewable and low-carbon gas for sea transportation.

Salamandre will be the world's first renewable gas production unit based on pyrogasification and methanation technologies for sea transport, Engie said.

The energy provider will also lead a feasibility study with Air France-KLM for an e-kerosene production unit.

The airline would subsequently become the unit's main customer.

Final investment decisions are set to be made by 2024 for Salamandre, with construction planned to start that same year, and by 2025 for France KerEAUzen, with a construction launch scheduled for 2026.

