Engie agrees to Veolia bid for Suez, France votes against deal

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - France's Engie ENGIE.PA said on Monday its board has approved Veolia's VIE.PA 3.4 billion euros ($4.00 billion) offer for the bulk of its stake in water and waste management company Suez SEVI.PA.

But the French state, which owns 22% of Engie, has voted against the deal as there is no friendly agreement between Suez and Veolia.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

