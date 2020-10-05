VIE

Engie agrees to Veolia bid for Suez, France votes against deal

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - France's Engie ENGIE.PA said on Monday its board has approved Veolia's VIE.PA 3.4 billion euros ($4.00 billion) offer for the bulk of its stake in water and waste management company Suez SEVI.PA.

But the French state, which owns 22% of Engie, has voted against the deal as there is no friendly agreement between Suez and Veolia.

