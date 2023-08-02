Engie - ADR (ENGIY) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 19.92

The average one-year price target for Engie - ADR (OTC:ENGIY) has been revised to 19.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 18.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.81 to a high of 24.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from the latest reported closing price of 16.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGIY is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.51% to 409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beach Investment Counsel holds 167K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 158K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGIY by 134,021.77% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

