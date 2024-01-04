News & Insights

Enghouse To Acquire Mediasite Business Of Sonic Foundry - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) and Sonic Foundry, Inc. jointly announced they have entered into a definitive agreement by which Enghouse will acquire the Mediasite business of Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry will sell the assets of its Mediasite business including its Japanese and Dutch subsidiaries for $15.5 million.

The Sonic Foundry board, executive officers, and a major shareholder have entered into support agreements with Enghouse, committing to vote in favor of the deal. The acquisition is currently expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

