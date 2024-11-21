Enghouse Systems initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Kevin McVeigh initiated coverage of Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) with a Neutral rating and C$32 price target offering 10% upside potential. The firm sees a “challenging operating environment” for Enghouse, marked by high interest rates, IT budget uncertainty, and potential disruption from artificial intelligence. The analyst views the stock’s risk/reward as balanced.

