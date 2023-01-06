Enghouse Systems Begins $18 Mln Tender Offer For All Shares Of Qumu

(RTTNews) - Enghouse Systems Limited (ESL.TO), a Canadian software firm, said on Friday that its indirect wholly-owned arm, Cosmos Merger Sub, Inc., has started its previously announced tender offer for all shares of Qumu Corporation (QUMU), at a price of $0.90 per share, for a total value of around $18 million.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire on February 6.

The tender offer follows a merger plan by and among Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Cosmos Merger Sub, Inc. and Qumu, which Enghouse and Qumu announced on December 19, 2022.

