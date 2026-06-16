EnGene Therapeutics Reports Wider Net Loss In Q2; Expects BLA Filing For Detalimogene In H2, 2026

(RTTNews) - enGene Therapeutics, Inc. (ENGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported results for the second quarter that ended on April 30, 2026, reflecting a wider net loss compared to the prior year and provided an update on near-term clinical and regulatory milestones.

Company Profile

enGene Therapeutics focuses on developing non-viral genetic medicines for patients with bladder cancer, particularly non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

The company's lead investigational asset, Detalimogene voraplasmid (previously known as EG-70), is a gene therapy currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 LEGEND trial for patients with NMBIC, including those with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive disease.

The therapy has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients with BCG-unresponsive carcinoma in situ (CIS) NMIBC.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

enGene's net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2026, totalled $30.23 million, or $0.43 per share, from a net loss of $25.82 million, or $0.51 per share. The company attributed the wider loss primarily to increased operating expenses, partially offset by net interest income earned during the quarter.

As of the quarter ended on April 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalled $285.17 million.

Milestones Ahead

- enGene expects to report 12-month complete response data from Phase 2 LEGEND's pivotal Cohort 1 that evaluates Detalimogene.

- First patient enrolled in the detalimogene plus surfactant cohort.

-Based on the results, the company expects to subsequently engage with the FDA to discuss a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) filing in the second half of 2026.

enGene Therapeutics shares closed Monday at $1.77, up 9.26%. In the overnight market, the shares are trading at $1.79, up 1.13%.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.