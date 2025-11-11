EnGene Shares Surge 53% On Strong Bladder Cancer Gene Therapy Data

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) jumped 53.08% to $9.20, up $3.19, after its press release showing that its gene-therapy candidate detalimogene achieved a 62% complete response rate at six months in the Phase 2 LEGEND trial for high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

On the day of the announcement, ENGN experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the data. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $9.20.

