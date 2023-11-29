EnGene Holdings Hires Ryan Daws As CFO

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, Wednesday said it named Ryan Daws as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development.

Before joining the company, Daws, with nearly 25 years of life sciences-focused operational and deal-making experience, was the CFO and Head of Business Development at Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.

"This is an exciting time to join enGene, with our pivotal clinical study in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC actively enrolling patients and progressing towards our anticipated interim data read-out in mid-2024," commented Daws.

