ENGENE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $ENGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENGENE HOLDINGS ($ENGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.51 per share.
ENGENE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of ENGENE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BVF INC/IL removed 2,106,037 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,435,045
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,005,708 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,985,571
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,650,000
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,320,000
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,320,000
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 678,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,513,388
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 248,345 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,112,585
