(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, Wednesday announced the resignation of Raj Pruthi as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 16, 2025.

The company said he will depart ensuring an orderly transition of his responsibilities, which will be reallocated to other urology and clinical experts.

