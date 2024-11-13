enGene files to sell 46.98M common shares, 6.29M warrants for holders

17:06 EST enGene (ENGN) files to sell 46.98M common shares, 6.29M warrants for holders
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ENGN:
- enGene files $300M mixed securities shelf
- enGene Holdings Secures $60 Million for Genetic Medicines
- enGene Holdings Announces Key Executive Appointments
- enGene CTO Anthony Cheung transitions to CSO, Joan Connolly to succeed
- enGene price target lowered to $17 from $26 at Leerink
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.