enGene CTO Anthony Cheung transitions to CSO, Joan Connolly to succeed

enGene (ENGN) announced the appointment of Joan Connolly as CTO and member of the corporate leadership team. In addition, enGene co-founder and former CTO, Anthony Cheung, will transition to the role of chief scientific officer, or CTO, succeeding James Sullivan. Connolly’s career spans more than 30 years, with experience across CMC development for large and small molecules, manufacturing management, regulatory filings, and product commercialization, as well as supply chain, logistics and sourcing, and procurement. In her most recent role, Connolly served as CTO of Albireo Pharma. Cheung is a co-founder of enGene and has served in various capacities since the company’s inception.

