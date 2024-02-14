EnGene CEO Jason Hanson Intends To Step Down

(RTTNews) - EnGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Hanson intends to resign from his role upon the appointment of a successor.

Hanson has cited personal and health reasons for his decision to leave the company.

EnGene has initiated a hunt for a new CEO and retained a leading executive search firm.

