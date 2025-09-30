EnGene Appoints Hussein Sweiti As Chief Medical Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Genetic medicine company enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) announced Tuesday that Hussein Sweiti was appointed Chief Medical Officer, effective September 29, 2025.

Sweiti is a surgical oncologist and physician-scientist with more than 15 years of experience spanning clinical practice, oncology clinical research, global drug development, regulatory submissions, and medical affairs.

His appointment reflects the Company's next stage of growth as it advances its lead investigational candidate in NMIBC, detalimogene voraplasmid, and builds the capabilities required for potential commercialization.

As Chief Medical Officer, Sweiti will oversee enGene's global clinical development strategy for detalimogene, as well as any future clinical development programs.

Sweiti most recently served as Global Medical Head, Oncology Clinical Development at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where he led end-to-end clinical strategy and execution for the company's bladder cancer portfolio.

