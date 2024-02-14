EnGene Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) has agreed to sell 20 million of its common shares at a price per share of $10.00. The financing is expected to close on February 16, 2024. enGene expects the gross proceeds from the private placement to be $200 million, before deducting any offering-related expenses. The financing included participation from new and existing investors, the company noted.

enGene plans to use the proceeds to fund the continued development of EG-70, the genetic medicine therapeutic candidate being evaluated in an ongoing pivotal study for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, evaluation of expanded EG-70 development opportunities, potential new R&D programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company expects, the proceeds from this financing, combined with current cash and cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund the current operating plan into 2027.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.