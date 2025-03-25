Engaging In Options Activity, Marianna Tessel Exercises Options Valued At $2.97M In Intuit

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on March 25, by Marianna Tessel, EVP at Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Tessel, EVP at Intuit, exercised stock options for 7,385 shares of INTU, resulting in a transaction value of $2,969,582.

Intuit shares are trading up 0.92% at $618.75 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $618.75, this makes Tessel's 7,385 shares worth $2,969,582.

All You Need to Know About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intuit

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intuit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.04% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 76.36%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.68, Intuit showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Intuit's P/E ratio of 57.35 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 10.12 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 36.92, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Intuit's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.