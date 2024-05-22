Engaging In Options Activity, Natalie Glance Exercises Options Valued At $1.82M In Duolingo

In a new SEC filing on May 21, it was revealed that Glance, Chief Engineering Officer at Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Glance, Chief Engineering Officer at Duolingo, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 10,000 shares of DUOL, resulting in a transaction value of $1,817,500.

Currently, Duolingo shares are trading up 1.71%, priced at $183.98 during Wednesday's morning. This values Glance's 10,000 shares at $1,817,500.

Unveiling the Story Behind Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Understanding the Numbers: Duolingo's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Duolingo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.87% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 73.03%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Duolingo's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.63.

Debt Management: Duolingo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Duolingo's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 184.58.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.96 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 367.66, Duolingo demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Duolingo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.