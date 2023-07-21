EngageSmart (ESMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of EngageSmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.53, changing hands as low as $18.38 per share. EngageSmart Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESMT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.01 per share, with $22.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.51.

