EngageSmart Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESMT

In trading on Monday, shares of EngageSmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.24, changing hands as high as $18.76 per share. EngageSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESMT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.01 per share, with $22.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.68.

